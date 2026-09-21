Locomotive Legends #8 GWR Mixed Traffic Locos

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£7.95

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Railways of Britain

Locomotive Legends
Issue 8
GWR Mixed Traffic Locomotives

Collett's Hall of Fame
Churchward Moguls
Collet Grange 4-6-0s
Hawksworth Modified Halls
Prairies
Night Owls
Dean & Collett Goods nd Manors

Superb fold-out artwork included