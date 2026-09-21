Locomotive Legends #7 LMS Mixed Traffic Locos

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Railways of Britain

Locomotive Legends Series
Issue 7 - LMS Mixed Traffic Locomotives

Featuring Stanier's jack of all trades, the 'Black Five'.

Also included in this edition are Hughes 'Crabs', Fairburn and Ivatt Locos '4MTs'.

Enjoy a superb fold out artwork.