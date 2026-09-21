Locomotive Legends #6 LNER Express 4-6-0s

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Railways of Britain

Locomotive Legends Series
Issue 6 - LNER Express 4-6-0s & Mixed Traffic Locomotives

Chapter One - The LNER's B Hive
Chapter Two - Eastern Promise
Chapter Three - Gresley's Football Club
Chapter Four - The V2 - Elegance and power
Chapter Five - The Gresley 'Moguls'
Chapter Six - A Mixed Traffic 'Standard'
Chapter Seven - A Peppercorn Solution