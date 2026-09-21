Lightning Boys

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Lightning Boys

By Richard Pike

In an international study, the Lightning was voted the fifth most popular military aircraft of all time. It has many thousands of devotees who are a ready market for this entertaining book which relates the highs and lows, the dramas and the demands of those who operated this iconic aircraft from the sharp end.

Tales include the recollections of an aerobatic display pilot, an implausible yet true account of telepathic communication, and an extraordinary episode when a Lightning pilot on an exchange programme with the French air force became embroiled in a mid-air collision. An unverified yet probably genuine world record is also revealed in one of the chapters.

In addition to the 16-page photo section, the book features a unique sketch from renowned aviation artist Chris Stone – who is a former Lightning pilot. The style, scope and pace of the writing will appeal to the general reader as well as to the enthusiast.