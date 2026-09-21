A Life In Pictures - The Beatles GOLD

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A Life In Pictures - The Beatles is a lavish 100-page tribute to the four lads who shook the world. Fashions come and go, but The Beatles still amaze us with their music.  60 years since the world first heard the phrase “Beatlemania”, and with their new record “Now And Then” delighting the world, their stature is completely undiminished. This new publication captures their story in amazing images and interview quotes.  
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