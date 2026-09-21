A3 poster of a Lambretta racer scooter - G

Product
£9.99

More Information

Mortons Archive are pleased to offer an A3 poster of a Lambretta racer scooter from our extensive motorcycling collection.

This image is digitally reproduced on 280gsm gloss coated A3 sheets, which measures 420mm x 297mm (true A3) and is printed by us on our Xerox digital press

The poster will be packaged flat and in a hard backed envelope for your appreciation.

More about Mortons Archive

Our archive contains more than 4 million images dating from the turn of the last century to the present day.

If you have any questions / enquires or would like to know more about the Mortons Archive, please contact Jane Skayman during office hours on 01507 529423 or visit www.mortonsarchive.co.uk