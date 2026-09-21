Coronation Special - King Charles III

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£8.99

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In June 2023 we saw the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort. This commemorative special edition publication marks this important and momentous occasion.

Compiling some of the most beautiful imagery that depicts the history and traditions of British coronations, as well as some of the iconic moments, experiences, and milestones throughout the lives of Their Majesties.