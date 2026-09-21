Keep Drifting Fun Japfest T-Shirt

Product
£25.00

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Japfest T-Shirt

New design for 2024, with the Japfest logo on the chest and the KEEP DRIFTING FUN design on the back.

Available in Black White  

Made from 100% organic ringspun yarn, quality ribbed crew neck is a substantial weight at 220gsm.


SizeXSSMLXL2XL3XL
Chest to fit (in)30/3234/3638/4042/4446/4850/5254/56
Actual Chest (cm)5053565962.567.572.5
Centre Back Length (cm)66687072747780
Sleeve Length (cm)19.520.521.522.523.524.525.5