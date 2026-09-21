K-pop World

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£9.99

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Pre-order your copy today for delivery in early November 2026. Since the global release of the quirky Gangnam Style song and video in 2012, the South Korean music phenomenon known as K-pop has been sweeping the world. Pioneering bands BTS and Blackpink, and newer groups Stray Kids and aespa, regularly filled global arenas on massive world tours, and win multiple awards for their music and dance routines. Solo artists Jennie, Rosé and Jungkook have also rapidly made their mark and gained hundreds of thousands of passionate followers across Europe and the US. 

Now the K-pop universe has expanded into fashion, beauty, films, TV shows, books and even food! Big wins at the Grammy Awards, Golden Globes and Oscars show how far the genre has come in captivating audiences far outside its southeast Asian home.

Through extended captions, boxouts and compelling images, this bookazine will chart the rise of K-pop in all its forms, highlight its biggest stars, provide lots of fun facts and amazing stats for the already dedicated K-pop fanbase, as well as clue in those who are less familiar with the genre.