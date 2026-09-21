Joey Dunlop - A Tribute by Ray Knight (Softback Book)

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Joey Dunlop: A Tribute

Unlike some publications which will, doubtless, emerge from the woodwork, this tribute to the life and career of the late, great Joey Dunlop has not been hurried to the presses following Joey's tragic and untimely death. Rather, it is the result of 10 years painstaking work by former TT winner Ray Knight and is officially sanctioned by the TTRA.

With the understanding only a fellow competitor can bring to the subject, Ray provides an exhaustive and insightful look into one of Britain's most famous racers, and in particular, the Isle of Man TT races.

The research into his exploits over the years have produced a number of anecdotes that reveal a little of the character of the man, particularly his resourcefulness.

My (Ray Knight) own 36 racing career pales into insignificance compared to Joey's but it has enabled me to be a part of the racing arena where he has become so famous and to ride in many of his notable races.