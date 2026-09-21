Japfest Toyota AE86 Hoodie

Product
£50.00

More Information

The Toyota AE86—or Hachiroku to those in the know—is an undisputed icon of Japanese car culture. Whether you grew up watching it slide through Mount Akina or you respect it as the OG lightweight drift machine, this Japfest exclusive hoodie lets you wear a piece of automotive history. The rear print showcases the legendary Panda Trueno AE86, mid-slide, surrounded by a pink cherry blossom tree, symbolizing the harmony of speed and precision in Japanese culture. The JF logo on the front left chest gives a subtle nod to Japfest—the ultimate celebration of JDM performance at Silverstone- accompanied by kanji writing running down the side. This isn’t just a hoodie—it’s a tribute to drifting, touge, and everything that makes the AE86 legendary. If you live for high-revving 4A-GE screams and perfectly executed heel-and-toes, you already know why this belongs in your wardrobe.


Product Details:

70% ring-spun cotton, 30% polyester for a soft, high-quality feel

Heavyweight fabric for warmth and durability

Double fabric hood with chunky drawcords

Kangaroo pocket for added functionality


This design is also available on a t-shirt.