Japfest Toyota AE86 T-Shirt

Product
£35.00

More Information

The Toyota AE86—or Hachiroku to those in the know—is an undisputed icon of Japanese car culture. Whether you grew up watching it slide through Mount Akina or you respect it as the OG lightweight drift machine, this Japfest exclusive t-shirt lets you wear a piece of automotive history. The rear print showcases the legendary Panda Trueno AE86, mid-slide, surrounded by a pink cherry blossom tree, symbolizing the harmony of speed and precision in Japanese culture, accompanied by kanji writing running down the side. The JF logo on the front left chest gives a subtle nod to Japfest—the ultimate celebration of JDM performance at Silverstone. This isn’t just a t-shirt—it’s a tribute to drifting, touge, and everything that makes the AE86 legendary. If you live for high-revving 4A-GE screams and perfectly executed heel-and-toes, you already know why this belongs in your wardrobe.


Product details:

• Set-in sleeve

• 1x1 rib at neck collar

• Inside back neck tape in self-fabric

• Sleeve hem and bottom hem with wide double needle topstitch

• Oeko-Tex certified

• Fair Wear certified


Design is also available in white and on hoodies.