Japfest Supra MK4 T-Shirt

Product
£35.00

More Information

Introducing the exclusive Supra MK4 Japfest Oversized Tee, a must-have for every true Japanese car enthusiast. Crafted to celebrate Europe's biggest Japanese car show at Silverstone, this t-shirt embodies the spirit of iconic machines like the legendary Supra MK4. Embrace the legacy of Japanese automotive excellence and showcase your passion with the Japfest Supra MK4 T-Shirt. Featuring a detailed back print of a Supra MK4, the front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. Whether you're reminiscing about the roaring engines at Silverstone or gearing up for the next meet, this tee is your perfect companion. Don't miss out—add this exclusive piece to your collection today.


Product Details:

• Set-in sleeve

• 1x1 rib at neck collar

• Inside back neck tape in self-fabric

• Sleeve hem and bottom hem with wide double needle topstitch

• Oeko-Tex certified

• Fair Wear certified


This design is also available in white and on hoodies.