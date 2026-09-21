Japfest Supra MK4 Hoodie

Product
£50.00

More Information

Introducing the exclusive Japfest Supra MK4 Hoodie, a must-have for every true Japanese car enthusiast. Crafted to celebrate Europe's biggest Japanese car show at Silverstone, this hoodie embodies the spirit of iconic machines like the legendary Supra MK4. Featuring a detailed back print of the Supra MK4, the front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. Whether you're reminiscing about the roaring engines at Silverstone or gearing up for the next meet, this hoodie is your perfect companion. Don't miss out—add this exclusive piece to your collection today.


Product Details:

70% ring-spun cotton, 30% polyester for a soft, high-quality feel

Heavyweight fabric for warmth and durability

Double fabric hood with chunky drawcords

Kangaroo pocket for added functionality


This design is also available in white and on a t-shirt.