Japfest Liberty Walk Super Silhouette RX-7 & R34 GT-R Skate Deck

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£50.00

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Liberty Walk Super Silhouette RX-7 & R34 GT-R Skate Deck

This exclusive Japfest Skate Deck is a tribute to two of the most iconic Liberty Walk creations ever to hit the scene: the LB Europe Super Silhouette RX-7 and the LB-ER34 GT-R  which was revealed at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon. These aren’t just cars, they’re legends. These cars are amongst the most recognisable LB icons on the planet and you could own this stunning limited-edition skate deck. This is the ultimate collectible for JDM fans and art lovers alike. Whether it’s hanging in your garage, office, or living space, it’s a daily reminder of what makes Japanese car culture so addictive. Limited numbers available, so once they’re gone, they’re gone!