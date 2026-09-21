Japfest Liberty Walk Kaido-WORKS R32 GT-R Skate Deck

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£50.00

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Liberty Walk Kaido-WORKS R32 GT-R Skate Deck

This exclusive Japfest Skate Deck isn’t just wall art, it’s a full-blown celebration of JDM royalty. Designed to commemorate the jaw-dropping Liberty Walk Europe R32 GT-R build, this piece captures one of the most talked-about creations in the scene. The legendary R32 featured here is none other than F1 superstar Lando Norris’s own Liberty Walk build, which turned heads and dropped jaws at Classic Japfest, Goodwood. Printed on a premium-quality, limited-edition skate deck, this collectible is made for true enthusiasts who live and breathe car culture. Whether you hang it proudly in your garage, studio, or office, it’s guaranteed to spark conversation and envy in equal measure. There's only a handful available, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. Bring a piece of Japfest and Liberty Walk legend into your world today.