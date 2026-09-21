Japfest Sand Coloured Hoodie

Product
£45.00

More Information

Japfest Sand Coloured Hoodie with logo on the front and large logo on the sleeve


Long lasting - the anti-pill fabric prevents the hoodie from pilling and bobbling, whilst containing 1x1 athletic rib lycra that ensures the hoodie retains it's shape after washing


Comfortable - the double lined hood increases the comfort of the hoodie as well as keeping you warm. The set in sleeves also provide a great ease of movement


Features:


Fabric: 50% Cotton, 50% Polyester fleece


Weight: 270 gms








SizeSMLXL2XL
Chest to fit (inches)34-3638-4042-4446-4850-52
Half chest (cm)5156616671
Body length (cm)68.57173.57678.5
Sleeve Center Back (cm)8587.59092.595
Tolerance +/-2.54cm