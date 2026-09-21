Japfest Nissan S15 Silvia T-Shirt

Product
£35.00

More Information

If you know, you know. The Nissan Silvia S15 is the last—and arguably greatest—of its legendary lineage. A weapon of choice for drifters, tuners, and street racers alike, this JDM icon has earned its place in car culture history. Now, you can rep one of Nissan’s finest with the exclusive Japfest S15 Oversized Tee—a must-have for any Silvia fanatic. Featuring a detailed back print of a Silvia Nissan S15, the front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. Whether you're reminiscing about Silvia’s dominance in drifting, dreaming of an SR20DET swap, or simply want to flex your JDM heritage, this t-shirt is a statement piece. Japfest is all about celebrating the best of Japanese car culture, and the S15 is royalty.


Product Details:

• Set-in sleeve

• 1x1 rib at neck collar

• Inside back neck tape in self-fabric

• Sleeve hem and bottom hem with wide double needle topstitch

• Oeko-Tex certified

• Fair Wear certified


This design is also available in white and on hoodies.