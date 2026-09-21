Japfest Nissan S15 Silvia Hoodie

Product
£50.00

More Information

If you know, you know. The Nissan Silvia S15 is the last—and arguably greatest—of its legendary lineage. A weapon of choice for drifters, tuners, and street racers alike, this JDM icon has earned its place in car culture history. Now, you can rep one of Nissan’s finest with the exclusive Japfest S15 Hoodie—a must-have for any Silvia fanatic. Featuring a detailed back print of a Silvia Nissan S15, the front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. Whether you're reminiscing about Silvia’s dominance in drifting, dreaming of an SR20DET swap, or simply want to flex your JDM heritage, this hoodie is a statement piece. Japfest is all about celebrating the best of Japanese car culture, and the S15 is royalty.


Product Details:

70% ring-spun cotton, 30% polyester for a soft, high-quality feel

Heavyweight fabric for warmth and durability

Double fabric hood with chunky drawcords

Kangaroo pocket for added functionality


This design is also available in white and on a t-shirt.