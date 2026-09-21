Japfest Nissan S15 Silvia Hoodie

If you know, you know. The Nissan Silvia S15 is the last—and arguably greatest—of its legendary lineage. A weapon of choice for drifters, tuners, and street racers alike, this JDM icon has earned its place in car culture history. Now, you can rep one of Nissan’s finest with the exclusive Japfest S15 Hoodie—a must-have for any Silvia fanatic. Featuring a detailed back print of a Silvia Nissan S15, the front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. Whether you're reminiscing about Silvia’s dominance in drifting, dreaming of an SR20DET swap, or simply want to flex your JDM heritage, this hoodie is a statement piece. Japfest is all about celebrating the best of Japanese car culture, and the S15 is royalty.
Product Details:
70% ring-spun cotton, 30% polyester for a soft, high-quality feel
Heavyweight fabric for warmth and durability
Double fabric hood with chunky drawcords
Kangaroo pocket for added functionality
This design is also available in white and on a t-shirt.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.