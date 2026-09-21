Japfest Nissan R32 GT-R T-Shirt

Product
£35.00

More Information

Skyline lovers, this one's for you. The Japfest R32 GT-R Oversized Tee pays tribute to one of the most legendary JDM icons to ever tear up the tarmac. Whether you’re repping Godzilla at the next Japfest meet or just flexing your love for the RB26DETT masterpiece, this t-shirt lets everyone know you’re about that boosted life. Japfest is all about celebrating the greatest machines Japan has ever built, and the R32 GT-R is up there with the best. Featuring a detailed back print of an R32 GT-R, the front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. If you live for the sound of an RB26 spooling up and the sight of a Skyline dominating the straights, this tee belongs in your wardrobe. Grab yours now and rep a true legend.


Product Details:

• Set-in sleeve

• 1x1 rib at neck collar

• Inside back neck tape in self-fabric

• Sleeve hem and bottom hem with wide double needle topstitch

• Oeko-Tex certified

• Fair Wear certified


This design is also available in white and on hoodies.