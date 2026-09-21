Japfest Nissan R32 GT-R Hoodie

Product
£50.00

More Information

Skyline lovers, this one's for you. The Japfest R32 GT-R Hoodie pays tribute to one of the most legendary JDM icons to ever tear up the tarmac. Whether you’re repping Godzilla at the next Japfest meet or just flexing your love for the RB26DETT masterpiece, this hoodie lets everyone know you’re about that boosted life. Featuring a detailed back print of the R32 GT-R, the front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. If you live for the sound of an RB26 spooling up and the sight of a Skyline dominating the straights, this hoodie belongs in your wardrobe. Grab yours now and rep a true legend.


Product Details:

70% ring-spun cotton, 30% polyester for a soft, high-quality feel

Heavyweight fabric for warmth and durability

Double fabric hood with chunky drawcords

Kangaroo pocket for added functionality


This design is also available in white and on a t-shirt.