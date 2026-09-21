Japfest Mazda RX-7 Heather Grey Hoodie

Product
£50.00

More Information

If you're all about rotary power, aggressive aero, and that unmistakable JDM street presence, the Japfest Mazda RX-7 Hoodie is a must-have. Designed for true Japanese car enthusiasts, this exclusive Japfest merch drop celebrates one of the most legendary icons in tuner culture—the Mazda RX-7, rocking a full Rocket Bunny widebody kit. This standout design features a rear graphic print of a Rocket Bunny-kitted FD3S RX-7, perfectly capturing its timeless silhouette. Cherry blossom accents intertwine with the artwork, adding a touch of Japanese street culture, accompanied by kanji writing running down the side. The front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. Crafted from a premium heavyweight cotton-poly blend, this hoodie delivers warmth and comfort, making it the perfect choice for chilly morning meets, track days at Silverstone, or simply repping your love for Japanese performance cars wherever you go. Whether you're repping it at Japfest Silverstone, wrenching on your own build, or just flexing your JDM passion in style, this hoodie belongs in your wardrobe.


Product details:

70% ring-spun cotton, 30% polyester for a soft, high-quality feel

Heavyweight fabric for warmth and durability

Double fabric hood with chunky drawcords

Kangaroo pocket for added functionality


This design is also available on a t-shirt.