Japfest Mazda RX-7 T-Shirt

Product
£35.00

More Information

If you're all about rotary power, aggressive aero, and that unmistakable JDM street presence, the Japfest Mazda RX-7 T-Shirt is a must-have. Designed for true Japanese car enthusiasts, this exclusive Japfest merch drop celebrates one of the most legendary icons in tuner culture—the Mazda RX-7, rocking a full Rocket Bunny widebody kit. This standout design features a rear graphic print of a Rocket Bunny-kitted FD3S RX-7, perfectly capturing its timeless silhouette. Cherry blossom accents intertwine with the artwork, adding a touch of Japanese street culture, accompanied by kanji writing running down the side. The front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. Crafted from a premium heavyweight 100% cotton in an oversized fit, this tee is perfect for track days at Silverstone, or for simply repping your love for Japanese performance cars wherever you go. Whether you’re wrenching on your car or heading out for a weekend drive, this t-shirt has you covered.


Product details:

• Set-in sleeve

• 1x1 rib at neck collar

• Inside back neck tape in self-fabric

• Sleeve hem and bottom hem with wide double needle topstitch

• Oeko-Tex certified

• Fair Wear certified


Design is also available in white and on hoodies.