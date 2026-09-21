Japfest Logo Cap

Product
£18.00

More Information

When it comes to clean, effortless JDM style, it doesn’t get much better than a classic black baseball cap.

The Japfest JF Logo Cap is a must-have accessory for any Japanese car enthusiast, blending subtle branding with motorsport-inspired simplicity. Featuring an embroidered white JF logo for that understated flex, this cap is all about repping Japfest—whether you’re at Silverstone, a late-night meet, or just out for a drive in your boosted beast. Built for long days at the track, this cap delivers a comfortable fit with an adjustable strap, ensuring it sits just right—whether you're rocking it forward or backwards. The curved peak keeps the sun out of your eyes when you’re scanning the paddock for your favorite builds, and the durable cotton construction makes it a go-to piece for any season.