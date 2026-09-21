Japfest Logo Beanie - Black

Product
£17.00

More Information

Whether you’re braving the early morning Silverstone chill or just want to rep Japfest with understated style, the Japfest JF Logo Beanie has you covered—literally.

This black knitted beanie features a bold white embroidered JF logo on the centre flap, making it an instant staple for any Japanese car enthusiast. Built for cold pit lanes, late-night wrenching sessions, and frosty winter meets, this beanie is soft, warm, and effortlessly stylish. The premium knit construction ensures a comfortable, snug fit, while the cuffed design adds extra warmth where it counts. Simple, functional, and full of Japfest attitude, it’s the perfect way to rep Europe’s biggest Japanese car show all year round.