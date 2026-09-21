Japfest Honda S2000 Hoodie

Product
£50.00

More Information

For those who live and breathe JDM culture, the Japfest - Honda S2000 hoodie is a must-have addition to your collection. This exclusive heavyweight hoodie pays tribute to one of Honda’s most celebrated performance icons—the S2000. Featuring a detailed back print of the legendary AP1, it captures the raw essence of this high-revving roadster, complete with its aggressive stance and renowned F20C engine. Accompanied by delicate cherry blossom artwork, the design nods to Japan’s rich automotive heritage, blending performance with tradition in true JDM style. The front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. Crafted from a premium heavyweight cotton-poly blend, this hoodie delivers warmth and comfort, making it the perfect choice for chilly morning meets, track days at Silverstone, or simply repping your love for Japanese performance cars wherever you go. Whether you’re wrenching on your car or heading out for a weekend drive, this hoodie has you covered.



Product Details:

70% ring-spun cotton, 30% polyester for a soft, high-quality feel

Heavyweight fabric for warmth and durability

Double fabric hood with chunky drawcords

Kangaroo pocket for added functionality

Available in heather grey

Get yours now and showcase your passion for one of Honda’s finest creations.



This design is also available on a t-shirt.