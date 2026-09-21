Japfest Honda S2000 T-Shirt

Product
£35.00

More Information

For those who live and breathe JDM culture, the Japfest - Honda S2000 t-shirt is a must-have addition to your collection. This exclusive relaxed heavy t-shirt pays tribute to one of Honda’s most celebrated performance icons—the S2000. Featuring a detailed back print of the legendary AP1, it captures the raw essence of this high-revving roadster, complete with its aggressive stance and renowned F20C engine. Accompanied by delicate cherry blossom artwork, the design nods to Japan’s rich automotive heritage, blending performance with tradition in true JDM style.


The front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. Crafted from a premium heavyweight 100% cotton in an oversized fit, this tee is perfect for track days at Silverstone, or for simply repping your love for Japanese performance cars wherever you go. Whether you’re wrenching on your car or heading out for a weekend drive, this t-shirt has you covered.


Product details:

• Set-in sleeve

• 1x1 rib at neck collar

• Inside back neck tape in self-fabric

• Sleeve hem and bottom hem with wide double needle topstitch

• Oeko-Tex certified

• Fair Wear certified


Design is also available in white and on hoodies.