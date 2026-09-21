For those who live and breathe JDM culture, the Japfest - Honda S2000 t-shirt is a must-have addition to your collection. This exclusive relaxed heavy t-shirt pays tribute to one of Honda’s most celebrated performance icons—the S2000. Featuring a detailed back print of the legendary AP1, it captures the raw essence of this high-revving roadster, complete with its aggressive stance and renowned F20C engine. Accompanied by delicate cherry blossom artwork, the design nods to Japan’s rich automotive heritage, blending performance with tradition in true JDM style.
The front keeps things subtle yet stylish, with a printed Japfest logo on the chest—minimalist but unmistakable. Crafted from a premium heavyweight 100% cotton in an oversized fit, this tee is perfect for track days at Silverstone, or for simply repping your love for Japanese performance cars wherever you go. Whether you’re wrenching on your car or heading out for a weekend drive, this t-shirt has you covered.
Product details:
• Set-in sleeve
• 1x1 rib at neck collar
• Inside back neck tape in self-fabric
• Sleeve hem and bottom hem with wide double needle topstitch
• Oeko-Tex certified
• Fair Wear certified
Design is also available in white and on hoodies.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.