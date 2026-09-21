Japfest Heather Grey Hoodie with 2025 Logo

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£35.00

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Clean, classic, and straight to the point - just like the legendary Japanese machines that Japfest celebrates. The Japfest 2025 Grey Logo Hoodie is the ultimate essential for any JDM enthusiast, featuring a bold Japfest logo on the left chest. Whether you're tearing up Silverstone, hitting a late-night car meet, or just repping Europe’s biggest Japanese car show, this hoodie lets everyone know where your loyalties lie.