Japfest Comic White T-Shirt

Product
£25.00

More Information

White T-Shirt with printed Japfest comic design on the back

Fabric - 100% Supercarded organic Cotton
Weight - 140gsm

SizeXSSMLXL2XL3XL
Chest to fit (inches)35-3636-3838-4041-4243-4445-4747-49

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