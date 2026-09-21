Japanese Tuning Icons Bookazine

Product
£9.99

More Information

Japanese Tuning Icons

The Japanese Tuning Icons Bookazine features the biggest names in the Jap tuning scene, including the Toyota Supra, Nissan Skyline GT-R, and Mazda RX-7. There's buying and tuning advice on the Subaru Impreza and Mitsubishi Evo as well as bonus features on Honda's S2000 and Nissan's S body. If you're into your imports and want to see some of the finest modified examples of Japanese cars, this Collector's Edition bookazine is the one for you.

Feature Car Highlights
• Mk4 and Mk5 Supras
• Liberty Walk Skyline GT-R
• Carbon-clad Honda S2000
• Mint Mitsubishi Evo IX
• Slammed Silvia S14A
• J's Racing Honda Civic Type R
• Mazda RX-7 FC

Plus
• Mitsubishi Evo Tuning Guide
• Subaru Impreza Tuning Guide
• Honda Civic Type R Buying Guide
• Nissan Skyline Buying Guide
• The Top 25 Jap Cars of All Time