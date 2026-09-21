Island Racer is the world’s largest and best TT racing publication. The TT Races on the Isle of Man are a century old tradition with thousands of motorcycling fans and racers convening on the island each May to witness some spectacular racing. This year the event runs from Monday, May 25th to Saturday, June 6th.
Within Island Racer 2026’s 148 pages you’ll find a look back at last year’s event as well as a look forward to how the riders are shaping up for this year’s races. You’ll also find a wealth of historical features, the best photography and the chance to win TT goodies; it’s the only magazine that really sets the scene for the world’s most challenging motorsport event bar none.
Island Racer focuses on the biggest names and the fastest motorcycles that are taking on TT 2026 and uncovers the stories behind the headlines.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.