Island Racer 2026

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£9.99

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Island Racer is the world’s largest and best TT racing publication. The TT Races on the Isle of Man are a century old tradition with thousands of motorcycling fans and racers convening on the island each May to witness some spectacular racing. This year the event runs from Monday, May 25th to Saturday, June 6th. 

Within Island Racer 2026’s 148 pages you’ll find a look back at last year’s event as well as a look forward to how the riders are shaping up for this year’s races. You’ll also find a wealth of historical features, the best photography and the chance to win TT goodies; it’s the only magazine that really sets the scene for the world’s most challenging motorsport event bar none.

Island Racer focuses on the biggest names and the fastest motorcycles that are taking on TT 2026 and uncovers the stories behind the headlines.