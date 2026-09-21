"Into Action: R.A.F. day raiders over Berlin's official quarter. "- Vintage Poster/Print 11"x14"

Product
£9.99

More Information

75 years on from the outbreak of the Second World War, this classic poster remembers RAF day raiders flying over Berlin’s official quarter.

Text reads:

INTO ACTION
R.A.F. day raiders over Berlin's official quarter.

Size: 11" x 14"