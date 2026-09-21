Intermediate Handbuilding - Inspiring Step-by-Step Pottery Projects

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Intermediate handbuilding

Inspiring step-by-step projects

This brand new publication is brought to you from the publisher of ClayCraft magazine.

A selection of projects covering all of the handbuilding techniques. If you know the basics, and are looking for something slightly more challenging, these easy to follow, step-by-step guides are perfect. Learn to make decorative and functional pieces that can be decorated as you choose, and make items that are unique to you.

● PINCH POTS
● SLAB BUILDS
● COILS
● 9 PROJECTS

132 Pages | 210mm x 267mm
 