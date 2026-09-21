Industrial Locomotives

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Railway historian David Ratcliffe documents the changing railfreight scene during the 1980s and 1990s and records the important role played by the numerous industrial locomotives to be seen in action at works and factories across Britain. Slow-moving yet powerful, they were very much the unsung workhorses of the rail industry and in Industrial Locomotives the author highlights some of the fascinating and often overlooked machines he encountered during his travels around the country.


This volume includes more than 300 photographs, most in full colour, and provides an invaluable record of well-used industrial engines in action all over Britain.