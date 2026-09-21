Improve Your Life #1 - Create the career you want

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Create the career you want

New! From Psychologies

How do you build the career you really want? The first step is to make time and space to explore what that looks like for you, so you can put together an action plan to fulfil your professional dreams. Whether it’s just a few tweaks or a giant leap, this special edition is packed full of advice from world-class experts and inspiration from real women who have forged their dream careers.

In this special edition...
Fake it ‘til you make it
Discover what you really want to do
Succeed and be content
Overcome perfectionism
Find work you love
Start your own business and thrive