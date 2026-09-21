Bookazine - ‘How to’... Grow veg

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‘How to’... Grow veg

With climate change, food shortages and price rises predicted in the shops, growing your own has never been more important. Grow Your Own Veg is packed with all the expert advice you need to produce your own tasty food – and no air miles involved. In this title we offer detailed advice on growing 30 of your favourite veggies - from sowing to harvesting and storing. Experience the delight of picking and eating your own produce fresh from the garden when it is at its absolute best for nutrition and flavour.