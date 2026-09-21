How to... Grow patio Veg Bookazine

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‘How to’... Grow on your patio Veg

Space is at a premium for many would-be gardeners and allotment plots are hard to come by, but in this issue, we show you how even the smallest patio, patch or even balcony can be turned into a productive paradise! Every area of your outdoor space offers the opportunity for you and your family to experience the joy of picking your own fresh produce - from the patio or garden borders to walls and fences and hanging baskets. Even your windowsills offer the perfect place for propagating and harvesting food, all-year-round!