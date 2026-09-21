How to... Grow month by month guide

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How to... Grow your own produce - month by month guide

A guide to all the essential tasks to do on your veg patch or in your greenhouse throughout the year. It offers great advice and inspiration to the many who are new to gardening following the lockdowns but is also a great memory jogger for more experienced growers. As well as a quick reference to the main tasks for each month in the front, readers will find bags of detailed advice in the main section, while for those just starting out in the hobby we have included advice on starting a new plot from scratch.