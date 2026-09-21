‘How to’... Grow Greener Bookazine

Product
£9.99

More Information

‘How to’... Grow Greener

Modern gardeners want to produce their food in a way that respects and helps nature. No harmful pesticides or peat here - it’s a hands-off way of growing food that allows nature to take the lead. This title is packed with top tips to help you produce bumper crops using nature’s own army of gardening friends - from pest predators to friendly bacteria in the compost heap and networks of crop-boosting fungi in the soil. There are sections on composting, companion planting, green manures, mulching, seed saving, soil health and encouraging wildlife. Plus great ways to save money and help the planet by recycling and repurposing things that might otherwise have ended up in landfill. An essential read for those wanting to garden in a greener, more sustainable way.