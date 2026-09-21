‘How to’... Grow food for your kitchen Bookazine

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‘How to’... Grow food for your kitchen

So, you’ve grown your own delicious fruit and vegetables, now here is the inspiration for some delicious ways to cook and serve it. Containing over 50 original, mouth-watering recipes from Kitchen Garden magazine’s resident chef Anna Cairns-Pettigrew, Grow Your Own for The Kitchen will be the book you reach for when deciding what to do with your seasonal veg. But that’s not all - this title also contains top advice from Kitchen Garden magazine’s experts to help you to grow 10 essential vegetable crops and five of the most popular fruits featured in Anna’s wonderful recipes.