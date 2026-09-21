Homegrown - The A-Z Guide to Fruit & Vegetables from Kitchen Garden Magazine

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£9.99

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The A-Z Guide to Fruit and Vegetables Home Grown, is a practical, inspiring bookazine designed for anyone who wants to successfully sow, grow, and harvest their own plants at home., This accessible guide removes the mystery from home growing and empowers beginners and improvers alike to achieve healthy, productive results.

The bookazine will provide a guide to the essentials of sowing, clearly explaining seed selection, soil preparation, containers, light, temperature, and watering techniques. Step-by-step instructions and easy reference charts help readers understand when and how to plant different crops for maximum success. From direct sowing outdoors to starting seeds indoors, readers gain the confidence to begin their growing journey the right way.