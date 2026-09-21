Bookazine - Heritage Diesel and Electric Locomotives

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Heritage Diesel and Electric Locomotives

It’s now more than 40 years since the first ex-British Rail main line diesel locomotive, D821 Greyhound, was bought for preservation. Since then, hundreds of diesel and electric locomotives have had their long-term survival ensured - the most recent being the first production High Speed Train Class 43 locomotive, 43002 Sir Kenneth Grange, which has been preserved as part of the National Collection.

Editor and rail enthusiast Andy Coward’s latest publication, Heritage Diesel and Electric Locomotives, presents the definitive guide to main line modern traction preservation, taking the reader on a journey across the 39 classes in which locomotives are currently enjoying preservation.