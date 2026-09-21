Heritage Commercials Magazine September 2024

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£4.99

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What's in this issue?

The magazine for classic and vintage commercial vehicle enthusiasts featuring: E W List of Debenham, A Fletcher & Co. Ltd of Ibstock, Dudley’s Dennis Elites 1993-2001, Part 2 of the Merryweather Emergency Tender, ERF ECT and the annual Classic Commercial Vehicle show at the National Motor Museum at Gaydon.