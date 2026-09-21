Heritage Commercials Magazine October 2024

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£4.99

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What's in this issue?

The magazine for classic and vintage commercial vehicle enthusiasts featuring: A Singer Delivery Van, Shows, including Wessex, West Somerset, Sedgemoor, Brooklands, Weald of Kent and more, Eldridge, Pope & Company, the 2024 Tyne Tees Run, a Morris Y GPO Van and Truckfest Scotland.