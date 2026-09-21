Heritage Commercials Magazine November 2024

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What's in this issue?

The magazine for classic and vintage commercial vehicle enthusiasts featuring: A 1959 Austin FE, a Ford Model T Commercial. We then have a plethora of shows. Fire Engines, an Austin Minor pick-up, the Beaulieu International Autojumble, a Diamond T followed by an Austin Aero Tanker. Classic lorry images from Greece. Images of some some old trucks at a fairground in Burntisland and the Retro Truck Show.