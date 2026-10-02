Greatest Warplanes Issue 1 - Republic P-47 Thunderbolt

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Big, brutal and built to take punishment, the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt was one of the most formidable combat aircraft of the Second World War. Nicknamed the ‘Jug’, this heavyweight American fighter combined firepower, raw strength and astonishing performance at altitude to become a legend of the skies over Europe and the Pacific.

Greatest Warplanes 1 Republic P-47 Thunderbolt tells the complete story of Republic’s mighty flying machine, from its origins and development to its baptism of fire and outstanding combat career. Discover the numerous variants, the pilots who flew them and the extraordinary engineering behind one of the largest and heaviest single-engined fighters of its era.

Powerful, purposeful and unmistakable, the P-47 remains an enduring symbol of American air power in the Second World War.

PRE ORDER TODAY for dispatch in early November 2026