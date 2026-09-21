Greatest Tractors Revolutionary Tractor Heroes

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Greatest Tractors Revolutionary Tractor Heroes

Stuart Gibbard choses his Tractors of the Decade 1900 - 1990!

For each decade, I have chosen a winning tractor plus two runnerups – the machines that I feel best represent each ten years of development. Some choices may be obvious; others less so. They are my personal choices, but I have based my decisions on a number of criteria; and not just mechanical prowess and ground-breaking features. Where possible, I have referred to contemporary sources giving documentary substantiation of what the tractors were like to operate in their day.

Stuart Gibbard
Editor