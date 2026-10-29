Getting Started in TT:120

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On sale early December 2026 - Pre-order your copy today!


TT:120 is the new kid on the block in model railway terms. So, what’s all the fuss about – why do we need a new model railway system? Railway modelling has been a popular pastime for many years. Many a child will have received a train set for Christmas and, for many, this has blossomed into a life-long love of model trains. For the vast majority, these model trains have been ‘OO’ gauge, however, modern houses are much smaller and no longer have sufficient space for a ‘OO’ model railway layout. This is where TT:120 comes in; it’s that little bit smaller, without becoming too fiddly, yet is big enough to retain a high level of detail. The prefix ‘TT’ stands for ‘table top’ and has been around for some time, with a brief appearance in Britain in the 1960s, but it didn’t catch on and wasn’t a pure scale. TT:120 has been a staple on the continent and in America for some years, but its first British iteration didn’t appear until October 2022, with Hornby producing the first train sets. Just four years later there are multiple manufacturers of TT:120 track, locomotives, rolling stock, building kits and accessories and the popularity of the scale grows with each passing month. In this new bookazine, we discuss the merits of starting out in TT:120 for both beginner and experienced modeller, from initial planning of a layout through to operation, including Digital Command Control (DCC) which offers a whole new dimension with lights, sound and a computer-controlled operation. We also show you how to lay track, make buildings from scratch and how to develop realistic scenery, plus list all the products that are currently available. If you ever wondered what TT:120 was all about, here is the perfect opportunity to find out everything you need to know in one, handy bookazine. lives and careers, The Ultimate Guide to Tom & Zendaya is a must-have keepsake for fans of two of Hollywood's most recognisable stars, offering fans a closer look at the couple both on and off screen.