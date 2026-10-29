Getting Started in TT:120

On sale early December 2026 - Pre-order your copy today!
TT:120 is the new kid on the block in model railway terms. So, what’s all the fuss about – why do we need a new model railway system? Railway modelling has been a popular pastime for many years. Many a child will have received a train set for Christmas and, for many, this has blossomed into a life-long love of model trains. For the vast majority, these model trains have been ‘OO’ gauge, however, modern houses are much smaller and no longer have sufficient space for a ‘OO’ model railway layout. This is where TT:120 comes in; it’s that little bit smaller, without becoming too fiddly, yet is big enough to retain a high level of detail. The prefix ‘TT’ stands for ‘table top’ and has been around for some time, with a brief appearance in Britain in the 1960s, but it didn’t catch on and wasn’t a pure scale. TT:120 has been a staple on the continent and in America for some years, but its first British iteration didn’t appear until October 2022, with Hornby producing the first train sets. Just four years later there are multiple manufacturers of TT:120 track, locomotives, rolling stock, building kits and accessories and the popularity of the scale grows with each passing month. In this new bookazine, we discuss the merits of starting out in TT:120 for both beginner and experienced modeller, from initial planning of a layout through to operation, including Digital Command Control (DCC) which offers a whole new dimension with lights, sound and a computer-controlled operation. We also show you how to lay track, make buildings from scratch and how to develop realistic scenery, plus list all the products that are currently available. If you ever wondered what TT:120 was all about, here is the perfect opportunity to find out everything you need to know in one, handy bookazine. lives and careers, The Ultimate Guide to Tom & Zendaya is a must-have keepsake for fans of two of Hollywood's most recognisable stars, offering fans a closer look at the couple both on and off screen.
UK delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 7 days, but please allow up to 28 days....
UK delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order or call the team on 01959 543 747.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule Books, Binders, Back Issues, Clothing and all Accessories:
Delivery of the above items is usually made within 14 days to European countries and 28 days for other countries, but please allow extra time during busy periods such as Christmas. Due to high cost of international postage and in, some cases, customs costs, some products are available for despatch to UK-based customers only. Validation on whether we are able to deliver to your selected country will be completed on the checkout page as will any postage charges that need to be applied to your order.
Europe and Rest of the World delivery schedule for magazine subscriptions:
We endeavour to load all subscription orders for dispatch from the next available published issue. Depending on the publishing cycle and the time of your order this could be 1-6 weeks for monthly titles, up to 3 months for quarterly titles and 1 to 2 weeks for weekly publications. Should you wish to start your subscription from the issue currently on sale please add this as a comment in your customer notes when placing your order. The day after we have posted your mail, it usually takes three more days to reach Western Europe, five days to Eastern Europe and seven days to the rest of the world.