German Car Festival 2024 Black Hoodie

Product
£45.00

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German Car Festival 2024 Hoodie

Black hoodie with the German Car Festival logo on the front, and the unique drift design on the back.

AWDis Heavyweight Hoodie

Designed with a relaxed fit, and constructed from heavyweight soft-touch fabric to keep the wearer warm and snug, featuring flat chunky drawcords. Made with 70% Cotton and 30% Polyester.

  Size GuideSMLXL2XL
Chest to fit (inches)3640444852
Actual chest (cm)5256606468
Body Length (cm)6871747780
Sleeve Length (cm)6364.56667.569