Future Classics BEST BUYS 2025

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This special Future Classics bookazine is a celebration of the very best modern classics that you should consider buying in 2025. We’ve consulted the crystal ball to cherry-pick a wide selection of up-and-coming models to suit all tastes and budgets from the best fast estates to the coolest £10k coupes. With buying guides, road tests, model profiles and market advice on forgotten gems from the nineties onwards, there’s something for everyone inside.